Read this : Need help from a pc player

Ive been really enjoying this sport up until i got to the ‘trail associated with yvenia’, i need to get the repair 3 or more javelins challenge, but id possess any freinds to play with plus none of the events with revivable npcs have spawned for me even with 2 solid hours of simply flying about looking for them. Anybody on pc is willing to assist a new player out add myself on discord @[Vibin]KnifeCat#3399 EDIT: if you dont want to include me on discord just evening me on reddit.

submitted simply by /u/TacticalKnifeCat

[link] [comments]

