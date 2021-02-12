Read this : Minecraft SMP Server

Minecraft Bedrock Lio’s SMP. Rules: Simply no cheating, griefing, stealing. Realm program code is Usd-6kVMaHM, Discord code (coming soon) more information in the comments. Should you be looking to join a Minecraft machine, you should join Lio’s SMP. ——————————————————————— Lio’s Bedrock SMP is a community Minecraft Bedrock survival server. ———————————————————————— Lio’s Bedrock SMP is a Minecraft Bedrock server that has much to provide to every player. We have a great neighborhood that is always willing to give a assisting hand. We have a good anticheat that will stops Command Block Exploits. When you have any questions ask a staff associate. – Staff Team Eno6564 — Lio The Creator (owner) — SSJJAE/ Rules: No hacking, griefing, or killing players without cause and more found in game. Realm program code: Usd-6kVMaHM Discord link: Coming Soon Reddit: r/Lio’s SMP

submitted by /u/glock-ness-monster21

[link] [comments]Read MoreFind friends to play with on the Minecraft Bedrock platform.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.