Read this : Mental map vs memorizing directions

I had been talking to some friends recently plus apparently they all have a “mental map” of an area around their houses, generally within about 10 mls. So , if you told them to visit a place within that area, they will wouldn’t need directions even if that they had never been there before. Go of us have that sort of chart? I know I don’t, I need comprehensive instructions to get anywhere new. Considerably related question: Does anyone else come with an issue recognizing a familiar place if you come at it through an unfamiliar direction? For example , you frequently go through the intersection of streets The and B while on street The. If you were to be on road B and come to that intersection would you recognize it? I usually can not, and I’m wondering if which is from aphantasia (because I can’t turn a picture of a familiar place in the mind) or if it’s a different problem entirely

