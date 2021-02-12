Read this : Men’s G-spot

Okay so I have this fetish where We wanna rub a guy on that will spot between his balls great anus and I also wanna get a gay porn videos just concentrating on that fetish but I can’t discover any. I feel like that spot is not going to get much attention since the cock and ass gets more interest that’s why I search about it and am find out that that spot is really the most pleasurable spot to guy. I also search on what’s that place called but I’m not sure whether it’s actually what it’s called result in I also saw some articles contacting it as part of a female body therefore I’m not really sure what really called. Then I saw some posts about it being more connected to the prostate that’s why I search prostate stroke but all I find will be prostate internal massage. But I actually watch some videos discussing this and they told me that prostate therapeutic massage can be done externally by rubbing that will spot which makes me excited to consider it. Can you tell me what do you ask that spot? Also can you suggest me some gay porn video clips focusing on this fetish?

submitted simply by /u/Robert_B749

[link] [comments]Read Moreagb.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.