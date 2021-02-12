Read this : Medical negligence

Hi everyone. I know next to nothing regarding law stuff but I guess Factors . just explain what happened. My dad harm his foot October 3rd 2020, it healed but pain remained, spread to his other feet. Went to the hospital numerous times plus was told it was alcoholic neuropathy (just by observation, no tests) And sent home. Multiple times. The month of january 2021 he went hospital second, 3rd, 4th. On the 4th the particular dr or nurse told your pet to not go back to the hospital because they refuses to help him. She thought this individual was trying to get his ‘fix’ along with pain meds. Mind you he could HARDLY walk at this point. (For the report he has never touched recreational medications in his life) they pretty much informed him ‘it’s alcoholic neuropathy, absolutely nothing we can do to help, go home consider pain meds’ Long story brief he was finally hospitalised upon 6th January as he was incredibly delirious. At some point we were told they have a blockage in his leg yet ‘it isn’t a problem at the moment’ yet a few days later we were informed that if they don’t amputate both hip and legs he would die either that night time or the next couple of days. He is today a bilateral above knee amputee. Just a few days ago we had been diagnosed with blood cancer, called waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia, which caused cryoglobulinemia, which usually led to his legs needing to end up being amputated. I’m just wondering issue would fall under medical negligence? When they took him seriously about the discomfort spreading and continuing after he or she injured his foot, I do not think it would have gotten to this point. This individual was on his death bed and are super super lucky items turned around. If it is medical negligence I actually don’t know where to start. I’ve been told the particular ‘no win no pay’ attorneys aren’t a good idea but we are a minimal income family. Any help upon where to start would be appreciated.

