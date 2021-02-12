Read this : Manual target select missing?

Sup pilots, im a long time ace fight fan and have just gotten directly into Ace Combat 7. My final Ace Combat game was Advisor Combat zero from……. gosh, thirteen over years ago? and Im actually struggling with how the lock ranges have got halved but the speeds have bending. In particular, they seem to have completely done away with the O guide targetting? In ac5 ac0 you could utilize R3 to bring up this large O that would switch targets towards the first thing it touches, is this nevertheless available in ac7? also, do the d-pad do anything, and is there a method to map controls to them?

submitted simply by /u/Battleraizer

[link] [comments]Read MoreAce Combat.

