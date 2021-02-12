Read this : Looking for technical documents

Recently i learned about ads-b and got interested to learn more. I have engineering background and am would like to ask you any recommendations (or previous posts) regarding paperwork about it.

Thanks 😊

submitted by /u/Jimarilion

[link] [comments]Read MoreADS-B: Aircraft Tracking Hardware and Software.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.