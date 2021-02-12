Read this : Looking for recommendations

Hello all, been DJing for three months now and after using friends four channel decks it pains myself to go back to my DDJ200s. I’ve made a decision to bight the bullet and feel keen to upgrade to three or four channel decks. I’m situated in NZ and don’t want to spend more than $1000 NZD, any recommendations for some four channels that won’t break the bank to poor? cheers in advance

