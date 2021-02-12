Read this : Looking for info on making a miniature fog machine.

Hello there, I’m not sure how well this particular fits into rule, but a lot of the particular communities don’t allow questions anyway. Therefore I’m looking to make a miniature haze machine for a costume I’m producing. Reason I can’t just buy one is, I would like it to be able to fit inside of the jacket and have the fog emerge from the collar of the jacket. The knowledge on this kinda stuff is certainly minimal, but I want to learn. I simply need to know where to start and what to look for. Any kind of tips or advice?

submitted simply by /u/ThoopidSqwrl

[link] [comments]Read MoreAskElectronics.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.