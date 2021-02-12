Read this : Looking for AOT Canons || Literate roleplay.

Hello, I’ve been writing as Levi Ackerman for a couple years right now. The verse hasn’t always been the very best but I’m trying my fortune reaching out to see if there are anyone who may be interested in some literate, semi-advanced roleplay on discord. I am somewhat available to crossovers and OC’s but I am mainly looking for Erwin Smith, Hange Zoe, Mike Zacharias, Eren Jaeger, Reiner Braun (I’m obviously available to all Canons tho) Just as the side note, I’m not directly into shipping with younger portrayals associated with characters, though I am slightly available to developing something if it heads such direction, especially AUs, but many characters should be of age as which makes me more comfortable as far as shipping will go. Also, my intent isn’t to ship— I love story building plus character development and am alright with platonic ships!

