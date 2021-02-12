Read this : Looking for a way to have Google Calendar send me birthday reminder notifications…

I had saved all important birthdays to my Search engines Contacts and it’s great that they today show up on my Google Work schedule feed. However , I would like Calendar to deliver me notifications of the birthdays upon those dates. Is there a way I really could instruct it to do that?

