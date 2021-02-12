Read this : Linear convergence and quadratic convergence of a sequence confusion

The book has the following definition designed for linear convergence(lambda< 1) ​ https://preview.redd.it/9jxujc5xgzg61.png?width=952&format=png&auto=webp&s=1602464a41568b47976c4478b634f5a05cb6bc2a But in this problem solution: https://preview.redd.it/2fahhfrggzg61.png?width=1061&format=png&auto=webp&s=1ec48efad2832ff1a81abeaab3ebfe05177698dc lambda = 1, and it converges linearly? How could this happen? the meaning states that lambda< 1 designed for linear convergence

