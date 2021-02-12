Read this : Lenght of use question

I am considering antidepressants and visited a physician yesterday to discuss it. She told me that sometimes seratonin metabolize in brain disfunctions and medicine are great at re-training your brain in order to metabolize it correctly. The process requires 4-6 months and then the person will be able to get off the meds and their particular quality of life improves because their neurons now function in a different way. That all noises great and logical in theory, yet from what I heard, people can get on antidepressants and stay on them regarding much longer than 4-6 months. Plus it would be great to understand why. The reason why do you think people stick with it for lengthy? Is the theory above wrong? Perform antidepressants cause psychological dependency?

