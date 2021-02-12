Read this : Leica hunting

Hi everyone! I’m on the hunt for our very first Leica system. I’m presently searching for an M2/M4/ or M4-2, I know this might not be the most ideal spot to search for one but if anyone offers one of those they’d like to sell, make sure you send a message! I’m willing to purchase if the price is right 🙏

posted by /u/Ashamed_Account_7088

[link] [comments]Analog Community.

