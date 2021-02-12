Read this : Leica hunting

Hi everyone! I’m on the hunt for our very first Leica system. I’m presently searching for an M2/M4/ or M4-2, I know this might not be the most ideal spot to search for one but if anyone offers one of those they’d like to sell, make sure you send a message! I’m willing to purchase if the price is right 🙏
posted by /u/Ashamed_Account_7088
[link] [comments]Read MoreAnalog Community.
NOTICE.
The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .
Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.