Read this : Kaspersky

Hi guys, what do you think of Kaspersky? I noticed it will slow down your PC and that it is far from that good/secure. But I really like the particular layouts. Is it really so poor how some people say? Just want to listen to more opinions about Kaspersky. Thank you

