Read this : Just had a major breakdown after being “rejected” by a therapist – starting to lose hope

I have been struggling with my mental wellness pretty much my whole life, and noticed a therapist on and off as a child (mostly for psych testing to get a good IEP, and for some depression/anxiety problems as a teenager). Now that I’m a grown-up, I’ve always tried to just cope with stuff myself. For the past year or so although, I’ve been debating seeing the therapist. I emailed one age groups ago, but she didn’t get my insurance and then I found away my insurance was actually among the worst for covering therapy. I actually gave up for awhile after that plus ultimately ended up changing insurance to ensure that I could be seen if I decided to and also have looked casually since then. I maintain telling myself I don’t have not too young problems and ultimately have a hard time acknowledging that I need help, and keep getting concerned that I’m not ready. Irrespective, I got in touch with another therapist nowadays after browsing my insurance list and finding someone who seemed to be a good OK fit (though honestly the options are few and much between). When she wrote back again she said she no longer approved insurance. This would have been alright, yet I’m at a point that it is terrifying and exhausting to try and request help. Sending that silly e-mail took so much courage for me whilst going through a rough time. Plus hearing that “no” pushed me personally to my breaking point. I cried for over an hour after I read the girl email which is so stupid, since it’s not anyone’s fault and I must be able to try again with another person, but I just feel like it’s extremely hard to keep doing this to myself plus seek out help when I’m currently struggling to just take care of myself. Exactly how am I supposed to find somebody who’s affordable or accepts insurance coverage and is a good fit for me? Why is it this hard? Are I just supposed to let my life weaken because I can’t afford one-hundred dollar appointments? I’m getting so discouraged and sad 😭

