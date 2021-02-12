Read this : Juancholoa – My New Guachichil Name

I discovered this amazing book/pdf titled “Guachichiles & Franciscanos” https://www.seducoahuila.gob.mx/colegiocoahuilense/assets/4.-guachichiles-pdf.pdf which lists lots of authentic Guachichil names recorded with a Spanish friar on pgs. 155=157. One struck a chord beside me, which I have henceforth chosen to embrace as my Guachichil name — “Juancholoa”. The uncanny resemblance produced me grin and Juancho had been a nickname my family called myself. My statement of evidence to get my Guachichil tribal claim: You will find 23 indigenous ancestors I have found within Guachichil territory. They come from the regions of Mazapil, Zacatecas; Armadillo de Mis Infantes, San Luis Potosi; Mexquitic de Carmona, San Luis Potosi; Bocas, San Luis Potosi; plus Venaditos, San Luis Potosi. Mainly, Armadillo de Los Infantes plus Mexquitic de Carmona are recognized to have been smaller towns pertaining nearly exclusively to Guachichiles. I have 2 ancestors that are clearly stated to become of Armadillo de Los Infantes: Joseph Esteban 1751 (indio) & Maria de la Concepcion 1741 (india). Though, it should be mentioned the particular vast bulk of my ancestors had been baptized/married in Armadillo de Mis Infantes. They come from “Venaditos”, Diccionario Geografico by Garcia Cubas Amounts 4-5; Venaditos is a town within the municipal of Iturbide, present day Suite de Hidalgo, SLP – furthermore almost exclusively Guachichil territory. The strongest evidence for my tribe claim is my 7th excellent aunt, Raphaela de Los Angeles, within her baptismal record of 1720. There it lists her and our 7th great grandparents, Leonardo Salinas & Maria Josepha, as local people of the village of Mexquitic sobre Carmona. In this particular book, the particular priest differentiated the natives dependent off origin; my ancestors had been clearly emphasized to belong to that will specific village. This indexed report popped up as a related report to Antonia de Santiago, our 7th great aunt’s marriage report in 1746, & my sixth great grandparents’ marriage record associated with 1758 – both of previously mentioned events taking place in Armadillo sobre Los Infantes. Finally, a book entitled Guachichiles & Franciscanos by Lucas Martinez Sanchez, talks of a number of Guachichiles called “of the Salinas”. This area is in what nowadays is known as “Salinas de Hidalgo, San Luis Potosi”. The significance is that a lot of my ancestors have the Salinas because their last name, supporting my tribal state. 4. -guachichiles-pdf. pdf (seducoahuila. gob. mx)

