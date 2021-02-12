Read this : January Meme Contest Voting Form!

Hello there! It’s your favourite mods right here again. We finally have the voting form ready for all your meme ballots.

We’d all want to apologise for the delay in obtaining this out there, but as I am sure you can all appreciate, we have been quite busy in our private lives.

None the particular less, here it is! January Meme Contest Voting Link You’ll have to log in to a google account to keep the integrity of the voting program, but to make it abundantly clear it really is completely anonymous. No emails are usually stored or seen by all of us anywhere.

If you have any kind of questions about this please don’t be reluctant to leave a comment or even send us a modmail.

Just to reiterate, it is a single vote per person. The rest needs to be pretty self explanatory. Thank you once again for the patience, good memeing plus happy voting!

submitted by /u/unlimitedfunk_

[link] [comments]Read Morebbno$ subbreddit.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.