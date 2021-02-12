Read this : It ended before it started

Event duration: 6 months India I had the crush on this girl, we were in different teams and she used to sit down in front of me before she moved (still facing towards me) We only used to glance < five sec jst few times plus neva stared. I wanted to start a convo outside the ofc that was a Corporate office and truthfully i am no good with girls although i look like the thor. I used to be once outside of my office whenever she was leaving and she observed me but i dint started any convo. since then their besties started spying on me cheerful etc . Whenever i go previous their desk she never checked out me but her besties consistently smiles at me for simply no damn reason, i was confused after few weeks she was also walking infront of me purposefully for simply no reason staring at me directly. Conference no 1: One day her besties(Girls) set her up for a meeting beside me in the Corridor and they left, we wasn’t prepared for it and there is akward silence and she left. The girl didn’t talk either Right After that will she was on a long depart and came with a hand bone fracture. I felt very guilty to get no reason i thought i should finish this. Meeting no 2: contacted her in the lift lobby initially by asking how was the girl injury, she replied with a “fine” and went away too fast, and i contacted the next day and she walked inside the workplace as if i was some ghost. I used to be embarrassed, heartbroken, guilty and i ended pursued her after that One plus half months later she attempted to talk for few times. The lady was waiting with her besties and i ignored her cuz i actually donno how this thing going to turn out to be, few days later she offered a complaint. Can’t decippher Exactly what went wrong

submitted by /u/Alt_reditor

[link] [comments]Read Morenewest submissions : crushadvice.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.