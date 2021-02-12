Read this : is there a way to switch app on mobile?

“is there a way to switch app upon mobile without turning off the focus camera? ” is what i designed to type but i posted too quickly. ​ in my online class throughout quizzes the prof sends all of us pdf files containing quality through our emails, which must be opened to see the question. the problem i am just experiencing is that my zoom’s digital camera turns off whenever i need to glance at the pdf file and i’m said to be keeping the camera on all the time so there’s no suspicious activity. i actually don’t think this is a problem for pc/laptop users but i use mobile. ​ currently my only option would be to write the quiz down in the entirety on my page prior to starting the quiz. but this is not going to work on my midterm in a 7 days which will be long and i can’t maintain reopening the file because it prevents my screen. is the only approach to me to get a pc/laptop or will there be an easy solution i haven’t looked over yet? my next class begins in a few hrs.

