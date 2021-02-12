Read this : Is Tamako market and Tamako love story worth it for the romance?

We read some reviews and i cannot decide if i should watch it delete word. I manily want to watch this for the romance part but we dont know if its worthwhile. So i have some questions i would like to get anwsers to: ) Will be the romance any good? (How) Is the love slow/fast paced? Is there a joyful ending? Is it worth watching for your romance? Is there any kind of Cheating? (Or similar to it) Thanks in advance towards the people helping and have a good Day time: )

submitted by /u/-_Maria_-_

/r/AnimeSuggest | Suggestions and requests for anything related to anime subculture.

