Read this : Is it weird to reach out to a very old colleague of a deceased relative?

A family member of mine passed away almost two years ago. He was a grandfather body to me, even though we weren’t theoretically that closely related by bloodstream. My family is crap when it comes to discussing feelings or really talking about anything at all, and as far as I know our aunt and uncle took proper care of my relative’s affects and entire body, and he didn’t leave a can so that was kind of it. We don’t know why, but nobody actually arranged a memorial service or even funeral for him, and I no longer even know where any of their stuff or his ashes proceeded to go. Basically, there’s a lot of unresolved grief which i have about this relative. He was obviously a professor and recently I went on the hunt through the internet looking at several of his old publications and the individuals he published papers with. We ended up rabbit-hole-ing and found the particular contact information for the only guy he authored a paper along with who is still living. The document they authored together is through 1970. Please tell me honestly, just how weird or unacceptable would it become for me to reach out by email for this man and ask him if he or she remembers my relative or might share any stories about your pet to me. Am I completely insane here? It was 50 years ago which they worked together and it might have just been the one publication. Any tips/advice please, I don’t really learn how to handle these situations as this is the very first person really close to me that has died. I also feel I should point out that aside from his publications, right now there doesn’t seem to be any other trace associated with my relative online. No reference to him on staff/professor emeritus listings or old newsletters from the universities he or she worked at, so these co-authorships feel like the only lifeline. Am We reaching too far here and should I simply be grateful for what I know about him, or even force an uncomfortable conversation with a member of the family instead? I really am lost about this topic, so any advice whatsoever is really really appreciated. Thank you.

