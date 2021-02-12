Read this : Is it really going down!!??

Hey there, I’m noob in crypto investing and recently bought bnb on 138$ but they are going down I simply want to ask it’s just regular dip or crashing?…..

submitted simply by /u/Mr__CryPter

[link] [comments]Read MoreThe Binance traders place to hang your hat and plot your moves.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.