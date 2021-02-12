Read this : Is it possible/cost effective to buy GVRO from the UK?

Taking a look at the Vanguard UK website these people don’t seem to offer anything much like GVRO and I’ve seen individuals mentioning that buying Vanguard ETFs in the UK through Fidelity or Hargreaves Lansdown can be cost effective to a particular point. What about GVRO, has anybody from the UK looked at this just before that could chip in? Cheers

posted by /u/2BillionDollar

[link] [comments]Read MorePassive Indexing for Lazy Investors.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.