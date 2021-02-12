Read this : Is it okay for my skin to tingle/have a mini burning sensation when I put my moisturiser on after salicylic acid? In all fairness I have a lot of dry patches on my skin and moisturiser seems to have that sensation when I apply it to these areas.

I personally use the Simple light moisturiser and do not have a problem with it on it’s very own and the serum doesn’t feel strange or have any burning or tingling sensation when I apply it. Here are the constituents: Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate, Cetyl Palmitate, Dimethicone, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Bisabolol, Borago Officinalis Seed Oil, Caprylyl Glycol, Carbomer, Cetyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Lactic Acid, Panthenol, Pantolactone, Pentylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Carbonate, Potassium Hydroxide, Serine, Sodium Lactate, Sorbitol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Urea Salicylic acid serum ingredients: Aqua, Alcoholic beverages Denat., Propylene Glycol, Betaine, Salicylic Acid, Glycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PPG-26-Buteth-26, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Hydroxide, Caprylyl Glycol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Allantoin, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Citric Acid, Bisabolol, Centella Asiatica Leaf Extract.

