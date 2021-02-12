Read this : Is food stored outside in cold weather at near freezing temperatures and stored in ziploc bags and tupperwares safe?

Previously this week my refrigerator broke, and it’s really going to take a week or 2 for the part to fix it to reach. It’s going to be below or near getting stuck every day this week where I live- never going above 40 levels Fahrenheit. I live in a high-rise building with a balcony; right now Seems storing sealed drinks (bottles associated with soda, pitchers of water, person cans of beer) outside upon my terrace to keep them cool. No ground-borne pests can possibly achieve my stuff, but theoretically pigeons could fly up there. I actually haven’t been buying food through the supermarket but I’ve had left over spots from takeout for a few days. We’ve put the food in ziploc luggage or sealed tupperwares and put all of them outside overnight. If the food appears undisturbed in the morning, do you think it’s secure to reheat and eat? I might never put raw food like raw meat outside, only cooked foods I could reheat. If it’s unsafe getting stored on my terrace in the ziploc or tupperware, would placing it inside a styrofoam cooler (the kind you’d take to the seaside? ) make it any safer?

posted by /u/MisanthropeX

[link] [comments]

