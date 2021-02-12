Read this : Insane mother

My friend screams and yells and cusses at me whenever I weep lately. She knows I’m frustrated as shit (I’m 16F) and he or she got mad the other day because I actually turned the light on in the girl bedroom to talk to her when the lady had a headache. Starts screaming from me how she never will get a break from me, how I am so hard to deal with, saying that it sucks that my therapist and primary called her last week at work. We went to cry alone in my space and she muttered “shut up” outdoors my door. Hurts so poor because I don’t have anybody otherwise to talk to. Now she’s sending unpleasant messages to my dad (they’re divorced for a year now) about how he is a terrible person because he has a partner now. She can’t move on plus it’s destroying me. Don’t understand what to do

