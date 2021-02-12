Read this : Indoor volleyball courts?

Hi there! So recently Ive been looking to practice volleyball with friends, however the courts at the rec only permit up to 2 people to play to them. So I was wondering if anybody understands of any alternative indoor volleyball legal courts we could all practice on.

posted by /u/lordofchubs

[link] [comments]Read MoreThe Best Student Section on Reddit!.

