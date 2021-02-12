Read this : In and out … and in ? Need encouragement to just do this once and for all

I have been in and out of AA considering that probably 2017. I’m 35. Once i know I fucked up plus hate myself I jump straight into an online meeting (the same number of women I’ve been with the entire time). As time passes the days I consume decrease but the amount of alcohol raises. It isn’t fun anymore as well as the mental health recovery takes times after a one night binge. Upon Tuesday I went to the online conference and finally got a sponsor (I had one back in 2017 also). I was all excited and now I am like…. fearful of not consuming. “Maybe it wasn’t that poor, I’m gonna miss some areas of drinking” (you know, the sounds that lead to the f* this moment where it all starts again). I just need some encouragement. I recall when the voices went away before (for me it was after about three months sober) but I’m scared I can hit the F it key again and let my recruit down and most of all myself. All of us move into our first home in a few days and I just keep thinking of great it will be to go into that area and never drink there. Then the tone of voice tells me how nice a cup of champagne would be. My mental faculties are so dumb. I know it comes right down to me. No one can shove that alcoholic beverages in my throat but it’s therefore damn hard. It’s the numb I’m after, the quiet brain. Not being an uptight bitch for a couple hours. Just venting I guess, searching for encouragement to just go for it and stick with the sponsor and Just do it. I discovered journals while packing for this proceed from 6 years ago talking about just how much better the sober life is and exactly how I struggled with the same tone of voice I am now. It’s eye starting and sad to see it.

posted by /u/jess2k4

