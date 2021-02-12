Read this : Implications of long-term Unhedged US investments with AUD at 0.77USD

We have bought into some US ETFs in USD, unhedged. Rationale becoming that AUD is around or somewhat higher than long term value in UNITED STATES DOLLAR, and with holding period of > two decades I should find a point around the 20-25 yr mark to withdraw in a relative low point to boost come back. Wondering if these are reasonable presumptions or if I’m missing some thing? General thoughts on investing in USD using the view of converting back to AUD upon selling?

