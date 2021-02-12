Read this : Immediate crying when I think about her death

Just how have people dealt with the fear of somebody close to them, despite age plus medical conditions, dying? My grandma (92yo) has lived with me my expereince of living. I don’t believe in romantic soulmates when there was anyone in my life who seem to I feel inexplicably connected to, it’s the girl. I’m finding that even writing this particular makes my eyes tear up plus my sinus pressure increase, plus I’m looking for some mechanisms or even experiences to help me from instantly and intensely crying everytime

posted by /u/jellopuddingcup

[link] [comments]Read MoreAdults Dealing with Aging Parents.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.