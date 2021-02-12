Read this : I’m going to quit my CPA journey.

I have been at the CPA exam for just two years now, putting it hours and hours of studying, and I have however to pass with a decent score. Not one area I’ve passed. I’ve been in community accounting for 2 years now, and am also am really not preference it. I’ve used Becker plus I’ve failed 2 sections two times not even touching the 60’s plus I’ve failed another section with all the lowest score Ive ever got. I don’t have any more motivation within my body to continue the CPA trip. I wanted to be a CPA so poor and thrive in public accounting, yet I feel like my goals have become nightmares, stress and anxiety. I in no way understand posters who say they will took the exam and suspected on everything and left SIMS empty but managed to get a 75 in some way. Seeing posts like those can make me feel even worse because I actually can’t even get in the 60’s and I put in hours of learning and tried my hardest responding to questions on the exam when consuming it. Then i see people declaring they took the exam using their eyes closed and managed to get a good 80. I think maybe in the future, I am going to try again but for now, I believe I am just going to end the journey here. I lurk right here a lot and I don’t post a lot but I would like to know from anybody how is life or the job market with no CPA? I don’t want to stay in general public and I plan on leaving soon, and so i am not sure if not having a CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT will hinder me, but at this time, it’s the route I am going to take. We admire anyone who has passed sections of this particular exam and who has received their own CPA license and I am not really making this post to encourage other people to quit, but I feel like I got no one to actually discuss my emotions with regarding this exam. Inside my head I feel like I am the only person in the world failing this exam continuously even though I know that isn’t genuine. Maybe I need different study material? I have tried Becker but maybe it’s not for me personally? Idk, I just think my CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT journey is officially up, in addition to my public accounting journey.

posted by /u/bossbabe_

[link] [comments]Read Morenewest submissions : CPA.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.