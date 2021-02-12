Read this : I would just say that people should be able to live their lives the way they want to.

I might just say that people should be able to reside their lives the way they want to. When they want to continue their native or even ancestral lanuage, so be it. In the usa, people will diminish or assault your character you if they believe you are thinking in an “Unamerican method. ” We don’t convict our own citizens of thought-crimes as Northern Korea does, but their is a (too strong of a) level of offical conformity. And btw, America’s background does not enclude Native America background. In fact , American history is extremely monolithic compared to how Europeans view their own history-they are forced to look at their mistakes.

