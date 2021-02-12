Read this : I want to play in a pit band for musicals. What can I be doing to get ready to audition for that spot.

I have been playing for 14 many years and have recently become enticed with the pit orchestras for musicals. Displays like Hamilton, Bye Bye Birdie, Memphis, Hairspray, etc . are striper heavy or rock focused. I have been working on my proficiency along with sheet music but I don’t have a great deal of repertoire for musical songs. Exactly where can I find sheet music for them and exactly what should I be able to do when/if I actually get an audition? Thanks beforehand!

