Read this : I upgraded to a new Samsung from my old Samsung and my gallery in apps is disorganized.

Anytime I try and send photos/videos within discord or instagram, my photo gallery is completely different from my previous gadget. The photos and videos that appear on best are all from completely different dates, pictures from a week ago are alongside photos from 6 months ago. We tried finding connections in the pictures but nothing matches. Is it possible to fix this particular? My gallery app is unblemished, but when I’m in an app this is a different story.

submitted by /u/A-Flaming-End

[link] [comments]

