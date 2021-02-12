Read this : I made a “Transparency Report” for my server community this year – It is the-server-in-numbers, and then some

I think I might share this here. The particular report was mostly done without any help, I had some people help me with proofreading it since English is not our native language. I had a lot of fun composing this. If any of you have you a chance to just let me know what they think about this, it might mean a lot to me. I also speak a bit about Paper, plugins in this particular, if you think I got anything wrong please correct me. As I said in the starting paragraph “With this document, We are also opening myself up to any kind of criticism[…]” Link to the particular pdf: http://server26.net/transparency-2020 (I am aware of the information that I am publishing (plugins, configs, finances) with this. No private information in this report has been published with no explicit consent for each case. Our own server and discord is general public, and the public has always been the designed audience for this document. )

