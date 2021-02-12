Read this : I liked crisis, but it was a bit of a copy of Infinity War/Endgame

-Bad guy uses a super weapon (Infinity Gauntlet/Anti Matter Canon) -People are usually dusted/wiped out -Main hero brings back them (Iron man/Oliver) -Villain returns without their super weapon (thanos/anti monitor) Also I nevertheless don’t get what AM can do without having his canon
