Read this : I just wanna find out the meaning of why this triggers me, but I can’t seem to

Therefore my therapist told me not to get too deep into my stress memories for information because it might be probably gonna stress me out there too much and I probably won’t be able to do it anyhow because I have DID and stress memories are locked between components. But that doesn’t stop me through feeling stressed out about this one particular expression, and wanting to know why it insects me so much. For whatever reason the term “Can I have some ice cream/Can I have some ice cream now? inch for some reason, seeing that phrase, hearing that will phrase, imagining that phrase, will be a major trigger. It zones me out there, makes me feel anxious plus sometimes petrified but I just aren’t grasp the meaning of why some thing so small like that would trigger me to react this way. I am aware it has to be related to something sex-related abuse related most likely because it has been said by an alter/part in my opinion that holds sexual trauma, and doesn’t even know why he admits that it.

submitted by /u/Yaboykitten

[link] [comments]Read MoreAdult Survivors of childhood sexual abuse.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.