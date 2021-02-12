Read this : I have a serious question please read

I have always been straight and a friend associated with mine who is gay and has strike on me several times in the past mentioned all he wants for their birthday is for me to be their boyfriend. A couple days later this individual was drunk and called myself to pick him up and revealed his love for me and some specific dreams that he had. I did not know what to say so I kinda simply stayed silent when we got to their place he surprise kissed me personally and it honestly felt like euphoria through out me. I don’t know what to carry out because I have a lot of mental prevents in my head but i also believe I’ve fallen for him. Dont really know what to do any advice would certainly help I feel very lost.

