Read this : I get no new cards in Great Works of Art

Now i’m having an issue with the Great Pieces of art deck. This deck is seperated in 3 separate ‘sub-decks’ called Artists, Period/Movements’ and ‘Titles’. Seems using it with the ‘Artists’ sub-deck for some time now, getting 10 new musicians to guess every day. Since several days, I noticed I didn’t get any kind of new cards for the Artists porch. Only reviews. The two other products get new cards everyday. This particular started to happen after I did research ahead I think. I checked a few of the settings, but everything seems okay, although I’m not all that acquainted with the complexities of the program. Furthermore worth noting is that I use the particular app on my smartphone. Anybody knows what could be happening, just about all help is welcome. Greetings, Deb

submitted by /u/dimz25

[link] [comments]Read MoreAnki: a forum about the Anki flashcard app.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.