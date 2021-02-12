Read this : I dont believe in anything not even science

Personally, i take everything by the grain associated with salt literally we dont understand if anything is real delete word so ive decided not to believe in technology nor religion or atleast get their teaching by the grain associated with salt….. i understand that science is really a method but scientism and technology isnt the same and alot of individuals believe in scientism instead of science. Yet personally im over debates plus arguments why do humans need to have a specific belief system why cannot some people believe in nothing.

submitted simply by /u/ninja010101

[link] [comments]Read Moreagnostic.

