Read this : I am a victim of r***, found out was adopted and have been trying to keep my sanity for over 3 years with no help

Really dont really know where to start… My present status is 23yo and wedded. I was adopted right after my b-father died and so my mentally sick b-mother’s older sister’s family required (1yo) into her family. Therefore i found out I was adopted when I has been around 20-ish years because We needed to sign up for College. My adoptive parents always give excuses anytime I ask if I can have the birth certificate. Until that time I needed to go to College, ofc they can’t sign in because only i understand the password to my account, also by that they tried to attend the faculty themselves just to give my delivery certificate to them, and i guess they will didn’t succeed with that plan. That is why they had to tell me about this. I was a victim of rape, not long before this and i understood i was pregnant but I am not so close with either of the adoptive parents, hence i did not tell them. What could shock myself more than being pregnant by a stranger? Just how much more can i take? I guess discovering i was adopted was one terrible of a bomb. But i held every single sanity that i have left. Shortly after, i told them i used to be pregnant. Of course they were furious however it is illegal for an abortion right now there too. I am very glad that will my back-then bf would get me in as his spouse. I felt okay for the first time since i have found out i was married to a semi-abusive husband. i just have this sadness more than me. My bf’s family wished to take my baby, they do. His family and mine keep informing me i wasn’t ready for an infant. But it sometimes makes me unfortunate too. Im still in University and trying to deal with everything in fact it is hard in a country that does not believe in ‘mental illness’. And i feel forced to take care of my mentally sick b-mother with a semi-abusive husband plus think about my birth child who had been not even from my husband. Oh plus my adoptive parents told me to get rid of their family name from my name… Exactly where and how do i find help at this stage, i really dont know…

