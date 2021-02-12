Read this : I am a dad and all I want is for my kid to be happy

I actually grew up with 2 alcoholic plus medication addicted parents. My father wiped out himself with sleeping pills plus liquor when I was 15. Our mother died of kidney failing due to her decades long alcoholic beverages and medication abuse when I has been 23. My childhood and youth proceeded to go exactly as you would imagine it would such an environment. And I am exactly as broken in the head as you would envision I would be after living this kind of life. But here’s an absolutely substantial win: I am a dad. We only want my kid to become happy. It’s my big objective. I want him to be carefree plus happy. I will never yell with him, never say a severe or mean word out of revenge. I want home to be the safest location imaginable. I will protect him along with my life. I will never abandon your pet. He is this little babbling loaf of innocence and I swear after i look at him I see a piece of personally. I want him to have everything I actually didn’t have. I will spoil your pet rotten and I don’t even really feel bad about it. I love this small human more than my own life. I am going to not mess this up. We are responsible for this little person’s lifetime and there are no excuses not to give it all I have every day.

