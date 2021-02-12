Read this : How to make money in crypto 99% of the time. A couples ADA story.

Therefore , first off this isn’t life changing money (hopefully it will be some day), but tis a good story to go along with the current periods we are in. Right now, we all know the word pump and dump, as it will get thrown around a lot every single day right here. I’ve even seen people contact legitimate projects pump and deposits because a chart when way upward then way down rapidly. Personally i think there are a TON of new investors which are chasing that profit dragon, me personally included, and they don’t realize they are in fact funding the gains of LONGTERM HODLers and whales. Thats it, quite simply. I started getting into crypto in regards to a year ago, and I jumped within when cardano fully understanding that it can be a top 3 coin in the next five to 10 years. When thousands of various other coins have failed, memes, duplicate cat rebase tokens, copycat trades, there are coins like ada, btc, eth, link, etc … that sick be around due to their business versions and use cases. I wound up buying around 5, 000 WUJUD when it was around like. ’07 cents. At this time I also was endeavoring to explain crypto to my girlfriend that has a great job, and savings, yet literally just keeps it all inside a savings account. So she bought regarding 75$ worth at that exact same time. Since then I have jumped straight into and out of MANY coins. During the last year I have owned everything you can imagine, including games tokens, memes and clear pump an deposits. I’m on a fixed income because of medical disability, and I want to be in a position to contribute just as much as my sweetheart when we plan to buy a house within the next 2 years. So of course I run after that profit. I took away my ada about 3 months back, with the promise to buy it back. I bought a coin that do REALLY WELL, i was up 10, 000$ from less than 1, 000$, also it tanked. I held on since it ill come back right? not so much. The particular coin relaunched twice, and now the 3rd time with a different group, different name, and token on whe whole. its now worth 220$. Exactly what would my ADA be really worth if I had just hung onto it like I said I might? it would be worth 5, 000 by. 90 which is…. 4, 500$. Although it is not a large sum to most, that is half a down payment on a house for me personally, and more money that I have Ever endured in a bank account. At this point my female friends holdings are now worth a little bit over 1, 000$ usd since she just forgot about it plus stopped looking. We have hers secured and it will just stay there for that next 2 years minimum. So , tolerance is key. IF you do your research and rely on a project? have a plan. either purchase it and forget it, or even DCA for a period then neglect it. Try not to check the charts sixty times a day. I like to somewhat day time trade ETH on a layer two solution site, and have made a few gains. However if you set the particular ETH chart to a week, the goes up on average more weeks compared to it does, by a decent margin. We probably would have more actual ETH merely had just held, accumulated a lot more. You will hear about people making it large on a meme coin or a clips coin of some sort. it does occur. Those people are literally taking the money of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of individuals trying to do the same exact matter though. The chances of you being in the appropriate place at the right time can be slim to none. The large most of people trying this stuff lose, plus lose big. Don’t be one of those individuals. I have lost but not anything life-changing, and I have learned my lessons through that. IF you are here for the long term? after that actually do that, buy coins plus hold them, accumulate during scoops. IF you’re like us and don’t intend on taking profits for years (unless insanity happens) it is infinitely less difficult and has a higher chance of gains in case you just hold. I have taken such as 20% of my current holdings and I will take risks with that, however the rest stays where it is and can just keep going up over time I really hope! good luck! try to be smart, don’t create quick decisions with large amounts, dyor.

