Read this : How to justify ‘living expenses’ on grant application?

Educational friends, how do you justify ‘living expenses’ or ‘stipend supplements’ in your give applications? Situation: I am an international PhD student in the US, involved in the social sciences. I cannot supplement my income along with parttime work because of my visa for australia restrictions. I’m currently researching the database, so I have no research expenses. However , I need to supplement my revenue. How do I go about to achieve that? Most offer applications ask for a breakdown of study costs.

submitted by /u/eveleanon

[link] [comments]Read MoreAskAcademia: Questions for Academics.

