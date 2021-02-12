Read this : How to improve my current build?

I would like to step up my game and update my build, so i can enjoy games like Squad, Insugrency SOCIAL FEAR, Apex on max settings plus 140 FPS. This is my present build: CPU: AMD Ryzen seven 2700x GPU: RTX 2060 extremely RAM: 16 GB What must i upgrade? I thoght about a much better CPU and upgrade my ram memory from 16 to 32 performances. Thanks in advance guys

