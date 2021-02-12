Read this : How to create audience data from Google Analytics and Facebook Pixel?

Hello there everyone, I have 2 business : one is for laptop and other you are of smartphones. The laptop company is around for long time and the smart phone business is new. I want to display my display ads of cellular services on Google Display network and social media to the customers and market of laptop services. Is there in whatever way I can extract the audience information either from Google Analytics or even Facebook Pixel and import this to the ad accounts of Search engines and Facebook? Any suggestions plus discussion is more than welcome. Thank you.

