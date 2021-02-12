Read this : How often do you play a physical ( in-person, not electronic) game of cribbage?

I actually haven’t played a physical online game since I tried to teach my wife just before we were married more than 11 years back. I played a TON of online games through Yahoo when I was getting our degree online. Now go through occasions where I play several video games a day on one app or another, yet only against the app and not a person. View Poll

submitted simply by /u/s_spiff17

[link] [comments]Read Morenewest submissions : Cribbage.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.