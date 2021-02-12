Read this : How does the AirPods Pro and AirPods MAX compare in terms of sound quality and more? Does anyone have these two products?

Remarkably I can’t find any evaluation between the AirPods Pro and AirPods MAX – mainly just the AirPods MAX vs other over hearing headphones. You’d figure someone would like to do a comparison with Apple’s additional high quality ear audio device. May someone tell me their experience?

posted by /u/TheLoneStarResident

[link] [comments]Read MoreAirPods.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.