Read this : How do you get over the shame of being a boy and not a man?

How can you get over the shame of being the boy and not a man? I’m thirty seven and am not married. Absence dating experience for my age group. Don’t have my own living space all in order to myself. And am generally scared to connect with other people due to the shame and fears of being rejected. I work alone mainly regarding myself and income in not really consistent at the moment. I am feeling terrible shame and feel inadequate whenever meeting/chatting with other people especially guys my age. What are your thoughts?

posted by /u/brianyesadams

